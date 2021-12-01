Salina, KS

Dispute Over Girlfriend Leads to Battery

KSAL StaffDecember 1, 2021

A Solomon man is facing an aggravated battery charge after an altercation with another man early Wednesday morning.

Simon Smith, 18, allegedly hit 21-year-old Jordan Moffett with his 2015 Toyota Camry in the 500 block of State Street around 1:10 a.m.

The situation started after Moffett was given a ride home from work from a co-worker, who was also Smith’s girlfriend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Smith was not happy about that circumstance, and he drove to Moffett’s residence.

Moffett was in an alleyway near the house, and that’s when Smith hit Moffett with the vehicle. Moffett went onto the hood and damaged the windshield, suffering minor injuries.

Smith was then arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery.

