Dispute Over Fireworks Leads to Shot Fired and an Arrest Made

A dispute between neighbors discharging fireworks lands a man in jail after he allegedly made threats and fired his weapon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd. at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a subject who had fired his weapon.

When deputies arrived, 50-year-old Timothy Rickman–who lives at a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd.–was upset that his neighbors had been discharging fireworks.

An argument ensued where Rickman allegedly made threats and fired a round with a .9mm gun from his driveway. The victims did not see the gun fire, but heard it.

Deputies searched the area but did not find a shell casing.

Rickman is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat. However, during his arrest, he was not cooperative with deputies so he is also facing an obstruction charge.