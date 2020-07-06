Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 71 °

Dispute Over Fireworks Leads to Shot Fired and an Arrest Made

Jeremy BohnJuly 6, 2020

A dispute between neighbors discharging fireworks lands a man in jail after he allegedly made threats and fired his weapon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd. at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a subject who had fired his weapon.

When deputies arrived, 50-year-old Timothy Rickman–who lives at a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd.–was upset that his neighbors had been discharging fireworks.

An argument ensued where Rickman allegedly made threats and fired a round with a .9mm gun from his driveway. The victims did not see the gun fire, but heard it.

Deputies searched the area but did not find a shell casing.

Rickman is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat. However, during his arrest, he was not cooperative with deputies so he is also facing an obstruction charge.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

North Salina Business Burglarized

Damage is reported and property is stolen from a business burglary over the weekend. Salina Polic...

July 6, 2020 Comments

Empty Kayak Found In Smoky Hill Riv...

Kansas News

July 6, 2020

Dispute Over Fireworks Leads to Sho...

Top News

July 6, 2020

Salina Salvation Army Reopens Monda...

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

North Salina Business Bur...
July 6, 2020Comments
Empty Kayak Found In Smok...
July 6, 2020Comments
Golf Event Brings in Over...
July 6, 2020Comments
KWU Prepares Plan For Fal...
July 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH