Dispute Escalates in Salina Home

KSAL StaffDecember 27, 2017

An argument that turned violent inside a central Salina home prompts a call to police early Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that officers arrested 58-year-old Larry A. Howerton after a disturbance at a home in the 400 block of W. Prescott that began around 2am.

Police say Howerton struck a woman in the face, broke her glasses and injured her nose.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and damage to property.

Cox says someone inside the house called authorities when the dispute escalated into violence.

