Dispatcher Credited With Saving Man’s Life

Todd PittengerFebruary 28, 2018

A Salina Police Department dispatcher is credited with helping to save a man’s life.

Salina Police Wednesday afternoon via social media said that back on January 25th Communications Officer Cassie McManigal answered a 911 medical emergency call. She was given information that a 70-year-old man had suffered a seizure, and was having difficulty breathing. 

McManigal calmly instructed the caller how to perform CPR on the victim, who had stopped breathing. CPR was performed for over four minutes until first responders arrived.

According to the agency, “during the call, Operator McManigal was very reassuring to the caller, while instructing her how to do CPR correctly and giving her positive reassurance.”

The agency concluded “it is no doubt that Operator McManigal’s professionalism and demeanor contributed in saving Mr. Covington’s life.”

The grateful family met with McManigal this week to express their appreciation.

 

 

