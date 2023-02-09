Dispatch Open House Planned in Salina

The Kansas Highway Patrol wis planning a Dispatch Open House in Salina this month.

According to the agency, this open house will allow members of the public interested in learning about a career as a Communications Specialist to meet members of the KHP Central Dispatch, as well as the Troopers they support.

This event will consist of an hour-long presentation and discussion and include the opportunity to tour the secure facilities and see first-hand the technology used in the position. Additionally, individuals will get the chance to sit alongside and ask questions to current members of KHP Central Dispatch while they work.

For a member of the public to attend the event, they must register via the KHP website: https://bit.ly/2023KHPDispatchOpenHouse. Space is limited to 20 as they must conduct a background check to ensure the protection of CJIS data.

“I have long recognized the value of this position to those who seek a role in public service. It is an opportunity to be a part of the betterment of society without having to place yourself in harm’s way daily. For some this is what they desire. For others, Dispatch offers a steppingstone into the world of law enforcement. For many college students who desire a role as a LEO they must wait to be 21 before applying for a position. Dispatch minimum age is 18, which gives a person three years of knowledge and experience that they can carry over to set them ahead in their new career” said Lt. Alex Taylor.

Communications Specialists are vital members of our agency, as they support our field personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by rapidly and efficiently broadcasting information on the Highway Patrol’s radio communication system.

The Dispatch Open House will be held at the Kansas Highway Patrol headquarters in Salina on Tuesday, February 28th beginning at 6:00 in the evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo