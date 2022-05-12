Discarded Cigarette Catches Truck on Fire

A man was injured in a crash after setting his own truck on fire when he discarded a cigarette out the window.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Wyatt Anderson of Valley Center was driving his truck on I-135 through Wichita when he flicked a cigarette out his window. The cigarette landed in the bed of the truck, which caught fire.

As the fire started to engulf the cab of the truck, Anderson pulled to the side of the road. The vehicle came to rest in a fence.

Anderson was transported by EMS to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-135 at milepost 2.6 just north of South Hydraulic in Wichita.