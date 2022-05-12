Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 60 °

Discarded Cigarette Catches Truck on Fire

Todd PittengerMay 12, 2022

A man was injured in a crash after setting his own truck on fire when he discarded a cigarette out the window.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Wyatt Anderson of Valley Center was driving his truck on I-135 through Wichita when he flicked a cigarette out his window. The cigarette landed in the bed of the truck, which caught fire.

As the fire started to engulf the cab of the truck, Anderson pulled to the side of the road. The vehicle came to rest in a fence.

Anderson was transported by EMS to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. The incident happened Wednesday morning on I-135 at milepost 2.6  just north of South Hydraulic in Wichita.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Discarded Cigarette Catches Truck o...

A man was injured in a crash after setting his own truck on fire when he discarded a cigarette out t...

May 12, 2022 Comments

Kansas To Eliminate State Food Tax

Top News

May 12, 2022

Silver Alert For Missing Salina Wom...

Top News

May 11, 2022

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Concer...

Kansas News

May 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Discarded Cigarette Catch...
May 12, 2022Comments
One Bourbon, One Scotch, ...
May 11, 2022Comments
Great Kansas Fishing Derb...
May 11, 2022Comments
Update: Burglary Suspect ...
May 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra