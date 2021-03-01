Salina, KS

Disc Golfers on Target For Food Bank

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2021

The Central Kansas Disc Golf Club of Salina sponsored their 11th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive at Oakdale Park using portable disc golf baskets.

According to the organization, 81 participants played disc golf generating $2,100.00 for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank plus a truckload of food items. This was the largest turn-out of players in the 11-year history of the Food Drive, in-addition to the most donations secured.

The Disc Golf Food Drive was in conjunction Kansas Disc Golf Association’s Food Drive.

Organizers say 22 other Disc Golf Food Drive fund raisers are scheduled statewide.  As of February 24th, 19 of the 22 Food Drive events have been completed with the total donations statewide to date of $17,631.35 and 2,805 food items.

The Salina Central Kansas Disc Golf Club has been in existence since 1990. The club has worked with the Salina Parks and Recreation department to install 18 basket courses at Lakewood Park and Thomas Park.  The Club has also assisted in the installation of an 18-basket course at Webster Conference center, a 9-basket course at KSU Polytechnic and a 12 basket course at Southeast of Saline.

The Central Kansas Disc Golf Club would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Food Drive.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

