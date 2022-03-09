Salina, KS

Disc Golfers on Target For Food Bank

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2022

The Central Kansas Disc Golf Club of Salina sponsored their Annual Disc Golf Food Drive at Oakdale Park using portable disc golf baskets.

According to the organisation, the Club sent another record for funding raising for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The disc golf tournament brought in 91 players from the region and several states. The players donated 622 food items. Registration brought in $1,739 and the raffle brought in $1,391 for a total of $3,130 raised for the Food Bank. The club rounded the number up to a total donation to the Salina Food Bank to $3,200.

This is the 9th year the Central Kansas Disc Golf Club has run the Food Bank Disc Golf fund raiser.

The Salina Central Kansas Disc Golf Club has been in existence since 1990. The club has worked with the Salina Parks and Recreation department to install 18 basket courses at Lakewood Park and Thomas Park.  The Club has also assisted in the installation of an 18-basket course at Webster Conference center, a 9-basket course at KSU Polytechnic and 12 basket course at Southeast of Saline.

 

_ _ _

Photos courtesy Central Kansas Disc Golf Club

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

