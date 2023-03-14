Disabled Passenger Left at Crash

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident in which a driver left the scene on foot, leaving behind a disabled passenger.

According to the agency, when deputies arrived at the scene in rural Barton County they found a red 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup overturned in a ditch. Deputies also discovered a 40-year-old male, who is a paraplegic, stranded in the vehicle. The driver had left the scene of the crash.

While the Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene a Kansas Highway Patrol unit as well as Stafford County deputies located the driver approximately a quarter of a mile away from the accident.

The driver was identified as 63-year-old Wendell Akins of Ellinwood. He had a broken clavicle as well as lacerations to the head and various abrasions.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Ellinwood District Hospital.

Akins had a suspended driver’s license, and alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.

Various charges are pending.