Disabled Car Stolen

A disabled car left on the Interstate was stolen before the owner could retrieve it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 28-year-old owner from Salina left his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on I-135 Sunday night around 9:15pm south of Salina near the Saline/McPherson County line.

Deputies say when he returned to check on his car early Tuesday evening it was gone.

Kansas Highway Patrol had marked the car with a 48-hour tag but had not yet towed the 4-door vehicle.

The tan, Pontiac is valued at $1,450 and has Kansas tag 506 MZK.