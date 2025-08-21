Disability Culture Series to Launch

A Salina non-profit organization that provides a wide array of services to people with disabilities is launching a new “Disability Culture Series”.

According to OCCK, the series is a four-part educational event aimed at bringing disability to the forefront of conversation. Hosted by the organization’s Assistive Technology Department and funded by the Tech First Grant, this free series is designed to build awareness, create dialogue, and provide hands-on learning around disability culture and the tools that support independence. “As part of our Tech First grant, we created the Disability Culture Series to highlight the real-world experiences of people with disabilities,” said Tyler Stoddard, Director of Assistive Technology at OCCK. “Each session includes speakers with lived experience and showcases the assistive technology they may use every day.”

OCCK community partners, professionals, caregivers, and the public are invited to attend in person at

OCCK’s Conference Room 6, located at 1710 W. Schilling Road in Salina, KS—or to join virtually

2025 Disability Culture Series Schedule:

Sept 9 | Blind & Low Vision | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Oct 7 | Deaf & Hard of Hearing | 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Nov 4 | Employment & The Workplace | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Dec 2 | Advocacy & Cognitive Health | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Each event features an introduction, speaker panel, and an interactive segment where participants can try out assistive devices that support independence and daily life. For example, the September 9th session focuses on Blindness and Low Vision, and will include demonstrations of tools used by people who are blind or have limited sight.

“At OCCK, we believe learning from those with lived experience is essential. These sessions are designed

to foster connection, understanding, and growth,” said Stoddard. “We want people to walk away with new

insights—and maybe even some hands-on exposure to the assistive technologies that make everyday life

more accessible.”

This series is free and open to the public. OCCK invites you to learn, connect, and grow your understanding of

disability culture with us