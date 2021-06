Salina Police are investigating the theft of a dirt bike.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime Monday between 2:30pm and 4:30pm, someone stole a white, 2008 Suzuki dirt bike from a parking lot in the 800 block of Wayne Street. Neighbors told officers they saw a white, Chevy pickup in the area that may be tied to the crime.

The Motorcycle has a black seat, purple rims and is valued at $2,800.