Dirt Bike and ATV Stolen From Storage Unit

Salina Police are searching for some off-road rides that were stolen in the past few days.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between Feb. 28 and March 3, a storage unit was burglarized in the 2700 block of Centennial Road. Forrester said it is believed that the unit were entered through an adjoining storage room. The burglarized unit belongs to a 31-year-old Salina man, who was told by the owners of the storage unit lot that his looked to be messed with recently.

When the man looked through the unit, a 2005 Yamaha dirt bike and 2004 Yamaha Raptor ATV were missing. Some miscellaneous electronics, including a car stereo, were gone as well.

The total loss is estimated at $7,000.