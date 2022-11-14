Salina, KS

Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Kick

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 14, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that the 2022 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on November 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and be shown on FOX.

It marks the first time the Wildcats and Jayhawks will play under the lights since a Thursday-night game in Lawrence in 2010, while it will be the first time in Manhattan since at least 1989. The Wildcats have won 13-straight games over Kansas dating back to 2009.

K-State embarks on its final road game of the year this Saturday as it takes on West Virginia in a 1 p.m. (CT) contest that will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 26

Baylor at Texas (Fri., Nov. 25)11 a.m.ABC or ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma St.11 a.m.ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU3 p.m.FS1
Oklahoma at Texas Tech6:30 p.m.FS1
Kansas at K-State7 p.m.FOX

