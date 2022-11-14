Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that the 2022 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on November 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and be shown on FOX.

It marks the first time the Wildcats and Jayhawks will play under the lights since a Thursday-night game in Lawrence in 2010, while it will be the first time in Manhattan since at least 1989. The Wildcats have won 13-straight games over Kansas dating back to 2009.

K-State embarks on its final road game of the year this Saturday as it takes on West Virginia in a 1 p.m. (CT) contest that will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 26