Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Central Kansas

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2020

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Central Kansas on Sunday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was felt just after 1 p.m. on Sunday and was centered a little more than one mile west-southwest of South Hutchinson, Kan.

The USGS says some people in Saline County reported feeling the quake on Sunday.

There are no updates on whether or not damage occurred from the earthquake.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

