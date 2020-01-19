Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Central Kansas

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Central Kansas on Sunday afternoon.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was felt just after 1 p.m. on Sunday and was centered a little more than one mile west-southwest of South Hutchinson, Kan.
The USGS says some people in Saline County reported feeling the quake on Sunday.
There are no updates on whether or not damage occurred from the earthquake.
Curious about the earthquake that occurred this afternoon, check the @USGS for more information. https://t.co/8IMtAq0VBa
— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 19, 2020