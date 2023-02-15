Dick’s Career-High 26 Lifts Jayhawks to Win in Stillwater

Box Score | Postgame Notes | Photo Gallery

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 87-76 on Tuesday night to win its second-straight road game.

The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Kansas shot 66% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense.

Kansas (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas and Baylor atop the conference standings.

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6).

Oklahoma State had won five straight, including victories over ranked opponents TCU and Iowa State, before falling to Kansas. The Cowboys were coming off a 64-56 win at then-No. 11 Iowa State.

Thompson lit up the Jayhawks early. The guard, who played at Kansas for a year before transferring to Oklahoma State, scored 14 points in the first 11 minutes to help the Cowboys take a 23-18 lead.

Kansas hung tough, and Dick’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Jayhawks a 39-37 lead at halftime.

Dick scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second half to help Kansas take a 52-44 lead, and the Jayhawks led by at least five the rest of the way.

Kevin McCullar and K.J. Adams Jr., both added 15 points in the win, while Jalen Wilson finished with 14. McCullar added a career-high eight assists as well, while Dajuan Harris Jr., finished with nine assists. Kansas had a season-high 26 assists in the victory.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks completed back-to-back road wins in Oklahoma against teams that have some big victories on their home courts. The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: While this loss won’t hurt perception of the Cowboys, they have three more regular-season games against ranked opponents, so every opportunity is critical.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 22 TCU on Saturday