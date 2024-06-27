Dickman Wins Wichita Pro Athlete Of The Year

WICHITA, Kan. (June 27) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Jay Dickman has been selected as the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year.

The award was presented at the 26th Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Banquet on Wednesday, June 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena. This award is in conjunction with the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, which honors the nation’s top NCAA D-I collegiate catcher.

Dickman is coming off a career season where he set new highs in goals (29), assists (40) and points (69) and led the team in scoring. He was named team MVP this past year. The St. Paul, Minnesota native was tied for first in the ECHL with 15 power play goals.

Over his Thunder career, Dickman has racked up 237 points (95g, 142a) in 281 games in a Wichita uniform. He was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season with the Indy Fuel. Last year, Dickman served as the Player/Assistant Coach.

