Dickinson County Marijuana Distribution Ring Busted

Agents with the Dickinson County Sherrif’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation this month into the distribution of marijuana to local residents in the Dickinson County area. As a result on Feb 15th a search warrant was executed for a residence located at 2191 Eden Road Lot 16 Red Bud Lake, and an arrest.

Makayla Renee Howard age 23 of Abilene was arrested on numerous charges including Felony Distribution of Marijuana and Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers also seized marijuana as well as scales,baggies and several Marijuana Pipes during the search.

The investigation is on-going but Sheriff Gareth Hoffman does not anticipate any further arrests.