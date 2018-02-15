Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 22 °

Dickinson County Marijuana Distribution Ring Busted

Jason VinduskaFebruary 15, 2018

Agents with the Dickinson County Sherrif’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation this month into the distribution of marijuana to local residents in the Dickinson County area. As a result on Feb 15th a search warrant was executed for a residence located at 2191 Eden Road Lot 16 Red Bud Lake, and an arrest.

Makayla Renee Howard age 23 of Abilene was arrested on numerous charges including Felony Distribution of Marijuana and Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers also seized marijuana as well as scales,baggies and several Marijuana Pipes during the search.

The investigation is on-going but Sheriff Gareth Hoffman does not anticipate any further arrests.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Dickinson County Marijuana Distribu...

Agents with the Dickinson County Sherrif’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation...

February 15, 2018 Comments

Guns Stolen from Residence

Kansas News

February 15, 2018

Minor Injuries after SUV/Van Crash

Kansas News

February 15, 2018

7 of Salina’s Most Wanted Caught

Kansas News

February 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Guns Stolen from Residenc...
February 15, 2018Comments
Minor Injuries after SUV/...
February 15, 2018Comments
7 of Salina’s Most ...
February 15, 2018Comments
Wrongful Conviction Legis...
February 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO