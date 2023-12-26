Dickinson County Drug Bust

A months-long investigation ends with a drug seizure and an arrest in the Dickinson County community of Herington.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, back in n May the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into the distribution of Methamphetamine in Herington. The approximately seven-month long investigation, resulted in an arrest and a seizure of methamphetamine.

On December 22nd the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Herington Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 Block of South 9th Street in Herington. A search of the residence revealed approximately 337 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana and other THC products.

Sabrina Beardslee, 46, of Herington was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges: