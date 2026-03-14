Dickinson County Communities Awarded Funding

Communities across Dickinson County were recognized during the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Award Ceremony held March 11, 2026, in Topeka, where recipients from across the state were honored for projects funded through the 2025 grant cycle.

Projects in Chapman, Enterprise, Herington and Dickinson County received funding through the program, supporting improvements ranging from historic building restoration to park upgrades and critical infrastructure repairs. The CDBG program provides federal funding to rural communities for projects that improve quality of life, strengthen local economies and address essential facility and infrastructure needs.

Projects inlcude:

Chapman — Historic Opera House restoration – The City of Chapman received a $300,000 Commercial Rehabilitation grant to restore the second floor of the historic Buhrer Opera House building.The project will allow the upper level to be renovated for future commercial and community use, helping preserve one of Chapman’s most recognizable downtown landmarks while creating new opportunities for events, businesses and local programming. Investments like this help ensure historic buildings remain active parts of the community while supporting continued downtown revitalization.

Enterprise — Park and pool improvements – The City of Enterprise was awarded a $650,000 Community Facilities grant to improve park amenities, including upgrades to the city pool, splash features, shade structures, restrooms, concessions and fencing. The improvements will enhance one of the community’s primary gathering spaces and provide expanded recreation opportunities for residents, families and visitors. Projects like this help strengthen small communities by supporting spaces that bring people together.

Herington — Wastewater system repairs – The City of Herington received a $94,413 Urgent Need grant to replace failed aeration blowers at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Although less visible than other projects, infrastructure improvements like this are critical to maintaining safe and reliable public services. The repair ensures the system can continue operating properly and helps prevent more costly issues in the future.

Dickinson County / Abilene — Downtown rehabilitation project – Projects across Dickinson County reflect a variety of local priorities, from recreation improvements to historic preservation and essential infrastructure upgrades. In Abilene, the Community Development Block Grant awarded to Dickinson County will support continued investment in one of the community’s historic downtown buildings.

Dickinson County received a $298,000 Commercial Rehabilitation grant for improvements to the historic Post Office Block building in Abilene, part of the Abilene downtown historic lofts project. The work will restore the exterior façade and prepare the building for continued commercial use, supporting ongoing investment in the downtown district.

The Community Development Block Grant program helps rural Kansas communities complete projects that might otherwise be difficult to fund locally.

For Dickinson County, the four projects recognized through the 2025 award cycle highlight the wide range of needs these grants support — from preserving historic buildings to improving parks and maintaining essential utilities — all contributing to stronger communities across the county.

A full list of 2025 Community Development Block Grant awards can be viewed on the Kansas Department of Commerce website: https://www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg/awards/