Dickinson County Attorney Appointed to Fill Court Vacancy

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrea Purvis of Abilene to the 6th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Terri Johnson.

According to the Governor’s office, Purvis was elected Dickinson County Attorney in 2017 where she manages the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases. Prior to being elected, she was an Assistant County Attorney for Dickinson County Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2017. In addition to her prosecutorial work, Purvis has legal experience as a Public Defender working for the State Board of Indigent Defense Services from 2009 until 2012. Purvis is a member of the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association and the Dickinson County Bar Association and is active in her local community. She earned her law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2007.

“Andrea will bring strong legal experience and knowledge to the 6th Judicial District,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Her commitment to public service and dedication to the judicial system will serve the community well.”

“I have spent my legal career applying the rule of law to make decisions that might not be popular, but are impartial and fair,” Purvis said. “I will continue to treat all people fairly and respectfully who may come before me as I preside from the bench.”

District court judges in the 6th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Judge Valorie Leblanc and Gayla Mason.

_ _ _