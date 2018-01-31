Salina, KS

Dickinson County $1.3 Million Drug Seizure

Todd PittengerJanuary 31, 2018

A traffic stop lead to a large seizure of drugs by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies seized $1.3 million worth of the opiate Fentanl.

According to Dickinson County Sheriff Garreth Hoffman, deputies with the drug enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop on January 19th at mile marker 276 one mile east of Abilene on Interstate 70. Deputies gained consent to search the 2011 Nissan passenger car with Mexico tags.

During the search, deputies located a kilogram, 2.5 pounds, of pure Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1.3 million dollars.

27-year-old Victor Hugo Fimbres Pesqueir and 32-year-old Diana Aracely Manjarrez Beltran, both from Mexico, were taken into custody.  Both are facing charges of possession of an opiate with the intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

 

 

