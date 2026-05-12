3 Kansans Exposed to Hantavirus

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the local health department, is currently monitoring three individuals with a high-risk exposure to a person with confirmed Andes hantavirus.

Under CDC guidance, high-risk exposure may include prolonged close contact or shared living space with a symptomatic individual, or close proximity during travel.

The exposure occurred internationally after contact with an individual from the MV Hondius cruise ship who later tested positive for Andes hantavirus. The three individuals in Kansas were not aboard the cruise ship and are not currently experiencing symptoms. To protect their privacy, no additional details will be shared about these individuals.

Based on our current knowledge of Andes virus, individuals are not considered infectious to others unless they become symptomatic.

At this time, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of hantavirus in Kansas. KDHE continues to assess the risk to the public from the Andes hantavirus as extremely low. KDHE will provide additional updates to the public as necessary.

Background

Hantaviruses are usually spread through contact with wild rodent droppings, urine, and saliva. Hantaviruses are found in the Americas, including in the United States, although primarily in the Western U.S. On average, the United States identifies 30 people with hantavirus every year.

The specific hantavirus that caused the cruise ship outbreak is called the Andes virus, which is known to be able to spread from person to person in situations involving close, prolonged contact with a person who is exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Based on what we currently know about the Andes virus, a person is not considered infectious and able to spread the virus to other people until they begin to develop symptoms themselves.

Symptoms of Andes virus infection usually begin within 4-42 days after an exposure. Early symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Several days after the onset of initial symptoms, people can develop a severe illness that affects the lungs (called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome) causing cough, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing, which can be fatal. There is no specific treatment available, and care focuses on supporting the person through their illness.