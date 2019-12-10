Diamond Rio Coming to Salina

A country group who have had five number one hits, and twenty-two others which charted in the Top 10 is coming to Salina. Diamond Rio is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Diamond Rio consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

Diamond Rio recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary. They have sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week no. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums, released an autobiography – and with zero band member changes. Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised over $1,000,000.00 for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.

Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more. They released their first-ever autobiography, Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio on Thomas Nelson in 2009.

Diamond Rio’s most recent release “I Made It” is their tenth studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs. Produced by Olander and Mike Clute, I Made It is available on iTunes and www.diamondrio.com.

Diamond Rio will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Friday, May 1st. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale this Friday.

