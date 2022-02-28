Salina, KS

Diamond Ring Stolen From Bedroom Drawer

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a jewelry theft case from the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 35-year-old Salina woman reported that she was at work Saturday night, but her daughter had some friends over at their house at that time. When the woman returned to her residence in the 500 block of Sunset on Sunday morning, she said she noticed one of her bedroom drawers had been messed with.

A diamond ring with a gold and silver band was missing, and it is estimated to have a value of $15,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

