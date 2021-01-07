Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 24 °

Diamond Bicycle And Engine Stolen

Jeremy BohnJanuary 7, 2021

Authorities in Salina are investigating after a bicycle and engine attached are both stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a light blue Diamond Bicycle was stolen from 35-year-old Shawn Wynne, Salina.

The bike was left in the side yard of his residence in the 200 block of Oakdale Dr. and was stolen between Monday and Wednesday.

The bicycle is light blue in color with a black engine attached and is valued at $1,700.

Wynee located his bike helmet in the alley way behind the house, indicating that the suspect left eastbound from the residence in the 200 block of Oakdale.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

K-State rallied in the second half, but solid free throw shooting helped Texas Tech to an 82-71 win ...

January 7, 2021 Comments

Diamond Bicycle And Engine Stolen

Kansas News

January 7, 2021

Area Public Transportation to Resum...

COVID-19 Top News

January 7, 2021

Chiefs Put Rookie DE On COVID-19

Sports News

January 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Diamond Bicycle And Engin...
January 7, 2021Comments
Vaccinations Begin at Pre...
January 7, 2021Comments
Flags to Fly at Half-Staf...
January 7, 2021Comments
FBI Asking For Help in Id...
January 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices