Diamond Bicycle And Engine Stolen

Authorities in Salina are investigating after a bicycle and engine attached are both stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a light blue Diamond Bicycle was stolen from 35-year-old Shawn Wynne, Salina.

The bike was left in the side yard of his residence in the 200 block of Oakdale Dr. and was stolen between Monday and Wednesday.

The bicycle is light blue in color with a black engine attached and is valued at $1,700.

Wynee located his bike helmet in the alley way behind the house, indicating that the suspect left eastbound from the residence in the 200 block of Oakdale.