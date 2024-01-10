Diabetes Support Group Forms

Salina Regional Health Center Pharmacy will be hosting monthly diabetes support group presentations 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. These free presentations are open to community members who have been diagnosed with diabetes along with their caregivers. Diabetic friendly refreshments will be available during the event located in Conference Room #7 at the hospital, 400 S. Santa Fe Ave.

This month’s presentation will feature Salina Regional Resident Pharmacist Rakaela Abazinge, PharmD who will be presenting “Diabetic Ketoacidosis.” Diabetic Ketoacidosis, DKA, is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening. DKA is most common in type 1 diabetes, but can also occur with type 2 diabetes. Abazinge will discuss what causes DKA, prevention and how it is treated.

No registration is required to attend the Diabetes Support Group Presentations. For more information about the Diabetes Support Group call (785) 452-7677 or email [email protected].