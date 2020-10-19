Detailed Scam Loses a Saline County Woman $11,000

A detailed scam costs a Saline County woman thousands of dollars.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the scam took place on Friday at the woman’s residence in rural Saline County, east of Salina.

The 89-year-old woman answered a call from a number out of Canada. The caller told the woman that her grandson had been involved in an accident while driving a government vehicle and needed money to be bonded out of jail. The caller told the woman that someone would come to her house to pick up the cash.

A man then came to the woman’s house in a white SUV by the name of “Brian Hill.” He took an envelope from the woman with $11,000 in cash and left.

The woman describes the man as being short white male–around 5 foot 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She says he has pepper colored hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a hat, dark pants, t-shirt and a mask.

Soldan says that the scam was made believable because the caller referenced the grandson’s actual name and he does work for a government job in Colorado.