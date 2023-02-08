Derby Sweeps Salina South

The Salina South Cougars made the trip south on Tuesday night, taking on the Derby Panthers, a pair of ranked 6A opponents in ACTL-I play.

GIRLS: 6A #3 Derby 47, Salina South 32

The Salina South Cougars fell to the Panthers Tuesday, thanks to a stellar performance from McDonald’s All-American, and Iowa State commit, Addy Brown, who scored 29 points for Derby.

South was led in scoring by sophomore Macy Yost with 10.

Derby had a lead of just 15-12 at the end of the first half, but outscored Salina south 32-20 in the second half to pull away.

South dropped to 5-10 on the season, losing their fifth-straight contest.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Macy Yost

H&R Block of the Game: Paityn Fritz

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 7 – 5 – 8 – 12 / 32

6A #3 Derby – 9 – 6 – 21 – 11 / 47

—

BOYS: 6A #8 Derby 62, Salina South 36

The Derby Panthers used a well-rounded scoring effort to pull away from the Cougars on Tuesday. Kaden Franklin led all-scorers with 17 points, while Dallas Metzger scored 14 and Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 13 for the Panthers.

Salina South was led by Jace Humphrey with 15 points, 13 of which coming after halftime. Quevon Purucker also added 13 points for South, but only two other Cougars would score, with both Brady Howard and Layson Sajdak each scoring four points.

South’s record dropped to 1-14 on the season.

Both Cougar teams will be back in action on Friday, hosting Haysville-Campus.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Jace Humphrey

H&R Block of the Game: Quevon Purucker

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 7 – 6 – 15 – 8 / 36

6A #8 Derby – 16 – 8 – 19 – 19 / 62