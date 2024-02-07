Derby sweeps Salina South

GIRLS: #6-6A DERBY 58, SALINA SOUTH 37

The Salina South Lady Cougars dropped their third-straight contest on Tuesday night, falling to the 6th-ranked team in Class 6A, Derby, by a score of 58-37.

South started out on the right foot, holding Derby to just seven first quarter points, and jumping out to an early 12-7 advantage, but in the second quarter the Panthers would use a chaotic full-court press to create a bevy of Cougar turnovers, and flip the script.

Derby would lead 24-16 at halftime and never look back, as the Panthers would get 16 points from Macayla Askew to lead the way, as well as 14 points from Jaden Wilson and 13 points from Destiny Smith.

Salina South would have just one double-figure scorer in Paityn Fritz, who totaled 17 points on the game.

The loss drops Salina South to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the AVCTL-I, they will travel to take on winless Haysville Campus on Friday night.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: PAITYN FRITZ

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: ISABELLE MAXTON

SCORING

DERBY – 7 – 17 – 17 – 17 / 58

SOUTH – 12 – 4 – 13 – 8 / 37

BOYS: DERBY 72, SALINA SOUTH 47

The Derby Panthers would have little trouble with Salina South on Tuesday night, winning 72-47.

The Panthers jumped out to an 11-0 lead before South would get their first points, and the Cougars never truly recovered.

Derby’s lead would grow out to as many as 21 in the first half, but the Cougars managed to keep the game within 17 points at halftime.

The Cougars would rally back to within as little as 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers responded with an 11-0 run to stretch the lead out and remove all doubt.

Kaden Franklin would lead all scorers with 23 points on the night, while Quevon Purucker would lead Salina South with 13 points in the game.

The Cougars fall to 2-13 on the season and 1-7 in the AVCTL-I. They will travel to take on Haysville Campus on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: QUEVON PURUCKER

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: JACE HUMPHREY

SCORING

DERBY – 22 – 13 – 16 – 21 / 72

SOUTH – 6 – 12 – 18 – 11 / 47