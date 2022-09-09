Derby cruises past South, 69-20

The 2021 6A State Runner-Up fell last week in a shocking defeat, falling in overtime at the hands of Manhattan. There would be no 0-2 start for Derby in 2022, as the Panthers routed Salina South 69-20 on Friday night.

The Panthers scored on their first drive of the game, via a Brock Zerger 10-yard run. They’d take the lead and never look back. Zerger would run it in for another score just two minutes later, and two minutes after that he’d connect with Travon Rose for a 30-yard. touchdown pass to seize all momentum.

The Panthers would lead 35-0 after the first quarter and lead by as much as 55-0 in the first half, but the Cougars would get on the board just before the break on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sophomore Quarterback Landon Putman to Senior Receiver Garrett Aills to get within 55-6 at the half.

In the second half, Derby would take its foot off the gas and the two teams would play to a 14-14 draw in the final 24 minutes, which were played with a running clock. The Cougars would see Putman and Aills connect on the first play of the fourth quarter from 79 yards out, and Junior Running Back Ian Andalon would carry it in for his second TD of the season with just under a minute to play in the game.

The H&R Block of the Game was awarded to South’s starting Center Derrick Vargas, while Garrett Aills received the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game Award.

SCORE BY QUARTER –

Derby – 35 / 20 / 7 / 7 – 69

South – 0 / 6 / 0 / 14 – 20