Derby Blanks Central 63-0

After starting the season with a win at home last week, the Salina Central Mustangs hit the road Friday night to take on one of the best 6A teams in Kansas, the Derby Panthers.

It was Military Appreciation Night at Panther Stadium, and with the home team dressed in special camouflage jerseys for the night they dominated the game from start to finish.

Derby scored on all eight possessions it had in the first half, before resting its key starters in the second half. The Panthers lead 21 – 0 at the end of the first quarter, and 55-0 at halftime.

Panther quarterback Grant Adler three for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, while running back Tre Washington rushed for three touchdowns. Both players sat out the second half as coach Brandon Clark let younger players get some playing time.

For the Mustangs quarterback Jackson Kavanaugh could never get in a rhythm and struggled as he was harassed by the Derby defense all night. Unofficially he completed 4 of 12 passes for 23 yards, throwing one interception. Kavanaugh was also credited with 16 rushes, losing 37 yards.

Running back Taylon Peters ran the ball 11 times, gaining 17 yards. Peters also caught 3 passes for 23 yards.

Logan Heigle caught one pass for no gain.

Salina Ortho Player of the Game Ben Driver had an interception for the Mustangs on defense.