A sheriff deputy in NW Kansas is recovering after narrowly avoiding a head-on crash.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday a deputy had a black GMC Envoy SUV enter his lane on Highway 9. The Deputy avoided a head on collision by entering the north ditch causing extensive damage to his patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid.

The Deputy was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital and later released.

An investigation is on going.