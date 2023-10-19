Deputy Involved in Crash

A Saline County Sheriff Deputy was involved in two-vehicle crash at a North Salina intersection Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of State and Broadway.

A witness at the scene told KSAL News she was coming down off the Broadway overpass headed south, with an SUV beside her. As she slowed to make a left turn, a Saline County Sheriff’s Office SUV which was headed west on State Street drove through a red light and crashed into the SUV.

The sheriff’s office SUV did not have lights or siren activated.

Further details were not immediately available at the scene, including names and information about any possible injuries.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.