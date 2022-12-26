Salina, KS

Deputy Injured in Crash

Todd PittengerDecember 26, 2022

An Ellsworth County Sheriff Deputy was injured Christmas night when he crashed in his patrol vehicle while responding to another crash on an icy highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old deputy Adam Macy was in his marked patrol Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated responding to a collision. The SUV lost control on ice, entered a ditch and rolled one time.

Macy was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened at 7:36 Christmas nigh on K 14 Highway at milepost 160, four/tenths of a mile north of Ave H.

