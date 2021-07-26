Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 72 °

BREAKING NEWS

Deputy Hit By Intoxicated Driver

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2021

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy escapes serious injury after being hit by a drunk driver’s car.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that early Saturday morning deputies were working with a suspected drunk driver in the 1300 block of W. State Street. Soldan says the deputy reached into the patrol unit to shut off the pursuit lights – and was then hit by a passing car.

The vehicle’s side mirror hit the officer, knocking him against the patrol car. The 35-year-old deputy had a scrape on his arm and was limping from being shoved by the passing vehicle.

The driver, 22-year-old Kathryn Rader stopped the 2013 Dodge Avenger to see if the deputy was hurt and was later booked into jail on charges that could include DUI, aggravated battery, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no driver’s license.

The incident happened just before 2am Saturday. The other driver that deputies were testing for suspected drunk driving was released from the scene without charges or a citation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Frito-Lay Kansas Worker Strike Ends

The Frito-Lay worker strike in Topeka is over after almost three weeks. Employees walked off the ...

July 26, 2021 Comments

Salina Police Log 7-26-21

Kansas News

July 26, 2021

Cattle Drive in Abilene

Kansas News

July 26, 2021

Festival Wrist Bands on Sale

Top News

July 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Frito-Lay Kansas Worker S...
July 26, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 7-26-21
July 26, 2021Comments
Cattle Drive in Abilene
July 26, 2021Comments
Welter Named KWU Exemplar...
July 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices