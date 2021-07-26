Deputy Hit By Intoxicated Driver

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy escapes serious injury after being hit by a drunk driver’s car.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that early Saturday morning deputies were working with a suspected drunk driver in the 1300 block of W. State Street. Soldan says the deputy reached into the patrol unit to shut off the pursuit lights – and was then hit by a passing car.

The vehicle’s side mirror hit the officer, knocking him against the patrol car. The 35-year-old deputy had a scrape on his arm and was limping from being shoved by the passing vehicle.

The driver, 22-year-old Kathryn Rader stopped the 2013 Dodge Avenger to see if the deputy was hurt and was later booked into jail on charges that could include DUI, aggravated battery, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no driver’s license.

The incident happened just before 2am Saturday. The other driver that deputies were testing for suspected drunk driving was released from the scene without charges or a citation.