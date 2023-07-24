Deputy Helps Save Couple in House Fire

A quick thinking deputy helped a married couple escape a house fire early Sunday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Daniel and Debra Byarlay, both 68-years-of age were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after their house near Mentor was heavily damaged by fire.

Sheriff Soldan says when the 26-year-old deputy arrived on scene just after midnight he found the couple standing on the roof as smoke poured out the windows. He found a step ladder in the garage but discovered it was too short to reach the roof.

His “Plan B” was a success though – as the deputy used his patrol vehicle to push an inoperable truck forward to work as a platform for the ladder.

The couple was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Debra Byarlay was then transferred to a hospital in Wichita for further treatment.

Rural Fire District #2 responded to home located at 1122 E. Bethel Circle to fight the blaze.

Authorities note that five dogs, five cats and a pet chinchilla died inside the house. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office