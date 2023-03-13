Deputy Chief to Retire

After over 30 years in law enforcement Salina Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton is planning to retire.

According to the Salina Police Department, Morton plans to retire on March 24th after 31 years of service to the department and the Salina Community.

Deputy Chief Morton started his career with the Salina Police Department in 1991. Between 1991 and 1999, he served as a patrol officer and a detective in the criminal detective unit and the drug task force. Then in 1999, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and served as a patrol supervisor and then supervisor of the department’s training unit.

In 2014, he was promoted to Captain over the department’s Support Division, which includes the emergency communications center, records, and training units. Later that same year, he was promoted to Deputy Chief which is the police department’s second in command.

In 2016, Deputy Chief Morton attended the 10-week Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy (FBINA) course at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia. Only about one percent of all law enforcement officers in the U.S. are selected to attend this professional course of study for police administrators.

For seven months between 2022 and 2023, Morton was appointed Interim Police Chief after Chief Brad Nelson’s retirement. Deputy Chief Morton was not interested in applying for the Chief of Police position due to his planned retirement in 2023. Deputy Chief Morton displayed dedication to the department and the community by scheduling his retirement after the new Chief of Police was selected, and he was able to assist in the transition to the new Chief. Deputy Chief Morton is married to Suzanne Morton and they have two adult children, Ashley and Christopher.

Chief C.J. Wise would like to thank Deputy Chief Morton for his assistance and guidance in the onboarding process. Deputy Chief Morton has been instrumental in the transition to Chief Wise.

There will be retirement reception for Deputy Chief Morton on March 24th starting at 1:30 in the training room at the Saline County