Seasonal conditions, including rain and deer, contribute to five crashes over the weekend across Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to three car vs deer accidents. Accidents were in the following locations:

I 70 / I 135 Junctions

I 135 near Farrelly Overpass

Country Club and Donmyer

There were also a couple of crashed attributed to rain, They happened at the these locations:

On I 70 near 9 th Street – hydroplaned and hit guardrail

Street – hydroplaned and hit guardrail On US 81 near K 143 Highway – Vvhicle sideswiped another car pulling a trail

There were no serious injuries in any of the crashes.

er