Deputies Respond to Five Crashes

Seasonal conditions, including rain and deer, contribute to five crashes over the weekend across Saline County.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to three car vs deer accidents. Accidents were in the following locations:
- I 70 / I 135 Junctions
- I 135 near Farrelly Overpass
- Country Club and Donmyer
There were also a couple of crashed attributed to rain, They happened at the these locations:
- On I 70 near 9th Street – hydroplaned and hit guardrail
- On US 81 near K 143 Highway – Vvhicle sideswiped another car pulling a trail
There were no serious injuries in any of the crashes.
er