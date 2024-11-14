Deputies Investigating Possible Connected Cases

Authorities theorize a suspect who stole items from a home is connected to a police chase.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News yesterday at 5:16 pm, deputies interviewed a couple that stated someone burglarized their home in the 4900 block of E. North St. The victims left their home unlocked and set their alarm from a phone. They said their alarm notified someone entered the home from around 7:30 am-12:30 pm.

The suspect allegedly entered their home and stole a Walther P22 pistol from a bedroom, valued at $300. Furthermore, the suspect reportedly entered an outbuilding and stole a white 1991 Jeep Renegade with a black top, valued at $5,000. The Jeep Renegade bears a KS tag, 1172 AEZ.

Soldan said, the Salina Police Department had a chase the night before and the suspect abandoned their vehicle about a quarter mile from the victim’s residence. Deputies speculate the suspect in the chase was the same who burglarized the home.

The investigation is ongoing.