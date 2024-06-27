Deputies Follow a Fluid Trail to Arrest Lorraine Woman for Speeding

A Lorraine woman was arrested for driving 70mph on a 55mph road.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a deputy on patrol noticed a 2020 gray Ford Explorer speeding on Hohneck rd going north. The deputy however, lost sight of the vehicle and eventually found a tree that had been struck.

Deputies checked to investigate the scene and noticed a trail of fluid marks on the road. Deputies followed the fluid trial and apprehended the driver of the Explorer on State st.

The driver, 31-year old, Kayla Errebo of Lorraine was taken into custody.

Errebo was charged with flee and elude, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and traffic violations.