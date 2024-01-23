Dental Hygiene Students Give Back

The first cadre in the Salina Area Technical College Dental Hygiene program is ready to give back – even before they graduate this Spring.

According to the school, the group of eleven students will join Salina Tech staff in hosting a free dental clinic on Saturday, February 10th.

Miranda Kruger, a second-year dental hygiene student who is set to graduate in May joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the program that was a perfect fit for her desire to help others.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/kruger-dental.mp3

Give Kids A Smile, is a FREE dental care event for children ages 3-to-15 coming up at Salina Area Technical College on Saturday, February 10 from 8am to 3pm.

Cleanings, X-Rays, Sealants and free Exams. Walk-Ins are Welcome. Call Salina Tech for more information at 785 309 3146.