Denson, Bradford, and Caraway Earn KCAC FB Weekly Awards

KCAC ReleaseNovember 11, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – Austin Denson of Bethany College, Shaq Bradford of (3) Kansas Wesleyan University, and Jeron Caraway of Bethany College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Nov. 9 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week
Austin Denson – Bethany College
6-1 | 209 lbs. | Jr. | QB | San Diego, Calif.

Opponent: McPherson (Kan.)(5-5)
Score: 33-32 Result: W Site: A

Pass Comp: 31
Pass Attempts: 65
Interceptions: 1
Pass Yards: 414
Pass TDss: 4
Rush Attempts: 4
Rush Yards: 4
Rush TDs: 1
Receptions: 0
Reception Yards: 0
Reception TDs: 0

Denson threw for 414 yards and four touchdown passes in the Swedes’ win against McPherson. His 12-yard TD pass to Rodney Molette with 1:54 remain sent the game into overtime, then a six-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mendoza was the game winner in overtime.

Defensive Player of the Week
Shaq Bradford – (3) Kansas Wesleyan University
5-10 | 223 lbs. | Sr. | DL | San Diego, Calif.

Opponent: Sterling (Kan.) #23(7-2)
Score: 38-13 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 4
Assist Tackles: 0
Tackles for Loss: 4.0
Tackles for Loss Yards: 27
Sacks: 4.0
Interceptions: 0
Pass Break Ups: 0

Bradford spent a lot of time in the Sterling backfield on Saturday as the Coyotes beat No. 23 ranked Sterling 38-13 and claimed a second straight KCAC Championship. Bradford had four tackles, all for loss, and all sacks as KWU held Sterling to only 55 rushing yards, their lowest total on the season, and 294 yards of total offense, the second lowest offensive output of the season. The four sacks gives Bradford the NAIA lead in sacks, and sacks per game.

Special Teams Player of the Week
Jeron Caraway – Bethany College
6-2 | 240 lbs. | Sr. | LB | Topeka, Kan.

Opponent: McPherson (Kan.)(5-5)
Score: 33-32 Result: W Site: A

Punting Statistics
Punts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0
Punt Returns – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs: 0

Kick Off Statistics
Kick Off – # of Kicks: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of Touchbacks: 0
Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs Scored: 0

Kick Scoring Statistics
Field Goals – # Attempted: 0 # Made: 0 Long: 0
PAT – # Attempted:0 # Made: 0

Caraway blocked two McPherson kicks; a P.A.T. in the fourth quarter and the potential game-winning field goal on the last play of regulation. The Swedes went on to beat the Bulldogs 33-32 in overtime. Caraway also finished the game with 13 tackles from his inside linebacker position.

Previous Winners: 

  • Week One (Sept. 9): Connor Kaegi, Ottawa (Offensive) | Kwame Sexton, Sterling (Defensive) | Tanner Galliart, Bethel (Special Teams)
  • Week Two (Sept. 16): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Grant Torgerson, Southwestern (Defensive) | Trey Palmer, Bethel (Special Teams)
  • Week Three (Sept. 23): Cedrick Phillips, Sterling (Offensive) | Jeremiah Pharms, Friends (Defensive) | Joe Chiavetta, Tabor (Special Teams)
  • Week Four (Sept. 30): Chantz Scurry, Bethel (Offensive) | Nikolas Furlow, Avila (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
  • Week Five (Oct. 7): Rodney Molette, Bethany (Offensive) | Nicholas McGrew, Sterling (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)
  • Week Six (Oct. 14): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Eric Singleton, Avila (Defensive) | Preston Patten, Sterling (Special Teams)
  • Week Seven (Oct. 21): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Dominic Brown, Bethel (Defensive) | Juan Herrera, Kansas Wesleyan (Special Teams)
  • Week Eight (Oct. 28): Camryn Harrison, Bethel (Offensive) | Joshua Seabolt, Bethel (Defensive) | Wyatt Townsend, Bethany (Special Teams)
  • Week Nine (Nov. 4): Trenton Poe-Evans, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Colby Johnson, Ottawa (Defensive) | Nick Navarro, Friends (Special Teams)

