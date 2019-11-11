Denson, Bradford, and Caraway Earn KCAC FB Weekly Awards

6-1 | 209 lbs. | Jr. | QB | San Diego, Calif.

Opponent: McPherson (Kan.)(5-5)

Score: 33-32 Result: W Site: A

Denson threw for 414 yards and four touchdown passes in the Swedes’ win against McPherson. His 12-yard TD pass to Rodney Molette with 1:54 remain sent the game into overtime, then a six-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mendoza was the game winner in overtime.

Defensive Player of the Week

Shaq Bradford – (3) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 223 lbs. | Sr. | DL | San Diego, Calif.

Opponent: Sterling (Kan.) #23(7-2)

Score: 38-13 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 4 Assist Tackles: 0 Tackles for Loss: 4.0 Tackles for Loss Yards: 27 Sacks: 4.0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Break Ups: 0

Bradford spent a lot of time in the Sterling backfield on Saturday as the Coyotes beat No. 23 ranked Sterling 38-13 and claimed a second straight KCAC Championship. Bradford had four tackles, all for loss, and all sacks as KWU held Sterling to only 55 rushing yards, their lowest total on the season, and 294 yards of total offense, the second lowest offensive output of the season. The four sacks gives Bradford the NAIA lead in sacks, and sacks per game.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jeron Caraway – Bethany College