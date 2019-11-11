Salina, KS

Now: 13 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 13 ° | Lo: 8 °

Dennis Earns Spot on American Honor Roll

WSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 11, 2019

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Dennis averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in Shocker victories over Omaha and Texas Southern. He was 7-of-14 from deep, and his active streak of 19-straight games with a three-pointer is the fifth-longest in school history.

Dennis was the league’s Freshman of the Week on Feb. 25 of last year and landed on the postseason All-Freshman Team, but this is his first Honor Roll appearance.

Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis was named Player of the Week and Memphis’ James Wiseman earned Rookie of the Week status.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Defensive Lifts Shockers Past Texas Southern

November 9, 2019 9:47 pm

Wade Leads the Way; Shockers Down Omaha in Se...

November 5, 2019 11:09 pm

New Shockers Make Strong First Impression in ...

October 29, 2019 10:43 pm

Shockers Picked 4th in American Preseason Pol...

October 14, 2019 11:44 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Dennis Earns Spot on American Honor...

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Hono...

November 11, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Sports News

November 11, 2019

Chasing Mercury at KWU

Kansas News

November 11, 2019

Honoring Jack And All Veterans

Top News

November 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chasing Mercury at KWU
November 11, 2019Comments
Arctic Air Settles Into A...
November 11, 2019Comments
Mowery Clinic Opens Walk-...
November 10, 2019Comments
See N Sell Event Coming t...
November 10, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH