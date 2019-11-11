Dennis Earns Spot on American Honor Roll

Wichita State sophomore Dexter Dennis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Dennis averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in Shocker victories over Omaha and Texas Southern. He was 7-of-14 from deep, and his active streak of 19-straight games with a three-pointer is the fifth-longest in school history.

Dennis was the league’s Freshman of the Week on Feb. 25 of last year and landed on the postseason All-Freshman Team, but this is his first Honor Roll appearance.

Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis was named Player of the Week and Memphis’ James Wiseman earned Rookie of the Week status.