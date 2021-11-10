“Demon Brigade” Soldiers Coming Home   

A group of soldiers from Fort Riley who have been deployed in Europe are coming home.

According to Army Post, approximately 150 Soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are returning to Fort Riley following a nine-month rotation to Europe. This will be the first group of 1st CAB Soldiers returning from Europe with the remaining troops scheduled to redeploy over the next few weeks.

Soldiers from the brigade departed for Europe in February to assume the Atlantic Resolve rotational mission, responsible for providing aviation assets to U.S. Forces in multiple European countries. The brigade supported U.S. Army Europe-Africa, training alongside several allied and partner nations to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to peace and stability in the region, while increasing interoperability and building readiness.

The majority of equipment and personnel were stationed in Germany, with a forward presence providing support to Big Red One Soldiers in Latvia, Romania and Poland.