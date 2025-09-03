Demo of Old Jail Enters Next Stage

Demolition of the old Saline County Jail moved into the next phase this week as heavy equipment began knocking down exterior walls.

Back in mid-August crews were working inside to gut the concrete jail cells. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News the two pronged approach is to demolish and recycle.

Salina based, Diehl Enterprises is contracted to bulldoze the old facility located on North 10th Street at a cost of $400,000. Work is expected to be wrapped up by late December.