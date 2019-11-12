Salina, KS

Delivery Truck, Fridge Stolen

KSAL StaffNovember 12, 2019

A California man who allegedly stole a Lowe’s delivery truck is now sitting in the Saline County Jail facing theft charges.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, 53-year-old Carlo Watson jumped into a 17-foot Lowe’s truck that was left running in the 300 block of W. South Street Friday afternoon around 2:30pm.

A couple of Lowe’s employees were moving appliances into a home when they saw the truck with a $1,000 LG refrigerator inside – roll away from the curb and reported the theft.

Two hours later, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper recognized the truck that was headed westbound on I-70 and stopped the vehicle at mile post #244.

Watson, is now facing charges that could include felony theft and operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license.

