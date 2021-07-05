Delivery of New Waste Carts Begins

Beginning this week the new City of Salina waste carts will be delivered and all old City trash and yard waste carts will start to be removed.

According to the City of Salina, n the first regular collection day on or after July 5th please set out all old existing trash and yard waste carts for collection and removal. If customers receive their new waste cart(s), and their old trash and yard waste carts were not removed, please leave the old carts out and empty until they are.

The old carts should be removed over the next day at the latest, if not immediately. If customers find that their new waste cart(s) were not delivered the week of July 5, please setout all existing waste carts the week of July 12 as normal, to be collected and removed.

An information packet containing the new waste collection map and new sanitation collection guidelines will be attached to the new waste carts upon delivery. The new waste collection map and new sanitation collection guidelines will take effect Monday, July 19 2021.