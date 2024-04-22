Delivery Driver Facing Drug Chargers

A delivery driver is facing drug related charges after his truck broke through a cattle fence.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Thomas Norton of Salina was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after he apparently lost control of the Culligan Water delivery truck he was driving southbound on Old-81 Highway.

Deputies say he went off the roadway, struck a KDOT fence – then gained control and exited on 9th Street, rolling into a gas station while pulling some barbed wire fencing behind him.

Norton told officers he fell asleep at the wheel. He is now facing charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.