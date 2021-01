A vehicle engine delivered to a Salina business is stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred at Elite Transportation, 505 Graves Blvd., between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8.

Between those dates, a GMC engine was delivered to the loading dock area of the business, awaiting transport. However, it was later discovered that the engine was taken from the business before it was supposed to be shipped.

The engine is valued at $7,600.